Borealis – a finely tuned place for sound

ARTISTIC LEADER: Peter Meanwell thinks that the barrier between audience and artists is less apparent at this year's Borealis festival. PHOTO: MARIE DE.

Laurie Lax has exhibited two projects at the Borealis festival of experimantal music. One includes electromagnets sound, the other is a floating plinth.

Laura Lax is a student at the Faculty for art, music and design. Originally from England, she long wanted to visit Scandinavia. This sunday, she was one of the artists whose work is displayed at the Borealis festival.

– Borealis is a finely tuned open space for diverse sound based art practices. It is a place where sounds can intersect and be celebrated, she says.

Trying not to add new shit to the world

Both international and local artist present music and sound at the festival. Lax thinks there are several advantages to working alongside collegaues from all over the world.

– I’ve gotten more aware about sound and how it can be used in your work. Also, there were several performances that I really liked. Moor Mother’s performance was very inspiring. I also liked the cellist Ukkyung Lee’s performance, which was very playful and confrontational, she says.

The pieces that Lax presented were both in collaboration with others. The first one was part of an exhibition called «The Guest».

– It is a floating plinth. The plinth is the object on which art usually is placed at exhibitions, and I’m not comfortable with that. I think it elevates the work too much.

The other project was made in collaboration with Jonáš Gruska, a project called «Electromagnetic Listening Room».

–It took me outside my comfort zone. I got the equipment from Miljømarked here in Bergen, a second-hand store. I wanted to use something old, you know, not just add new shit to the world.

A non-hierarchical festival

Peter Meanwell, the artistic leader of Borealis, thinks the festival can help young artists evolve and be inspired.

–The role of the festival is to display the best of what Bergen has to offer artistically. And we invite international artists to get a mix of different art as well. Also, we directly involve students, he says.

Meanwell thinks Borealis should be about diversity and exploring a variety of sounds. This was one of the reasons that Lax wanted to be a part of it.

– Peter has an attitude about experimental music that I like. I bumped into him at the Women’s Day March, and he has a very inclusive way of beeing, she says.

The non-hierarchical build-up of the festival is also something that involves students who might want to learn about arranging festival.

–Borealis is a transparent institute, so students and artists can intern and get valuable hands-on experience, Lax says.

Break the barrier between audience and artist

Meanwell thinks the interaction between the audience and the artist is what has characterized this year’s festival.

–What I really liked is that the audience got really involved. The barrier was low between the audience and artist. One example is Oliver Coates’ piece, with two musicians from Bergen. It was about myths and folk melodies, and the audience participated very much.