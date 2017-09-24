Eight Things you need to do during your Bergen Exchange

A Bergen Bucket List: Seven obvious things that you have to do in Bergen… and one you might not have thought of!

After months of applications, appraisals, planning and preparation you’ve finally made it to Bergen! There’s a lot to discover and enjoy here, but knowing where to start can be a challenge. Use this best of Bergen bucket list to start planning your exchange adventure!

1. Trial the Trails

On a day when the rain stays away, throw on your hiking shoes, grab your camera and go exploring. There’s an abundance of trails around the city centre for all fitness levels and abilities. If you only do one (and have a few hours to spare), try the Vidden Trail between Mt. Floyen and Mt. Ulriken for some of the best views in Bergen.

2. Step Back in Time at Bryggen

Fight through the tides of tourists and discover what Bergen was like hundreds of years ago. Be sure to venture beyond the retail facade and really explore the narrow alleyways and historical wooden buildings. Start your visit with a trip to Hanseatic Museum for a true time travelling experience.

3. Catch some Culture at Grieg Hall

Named after famous Bergen-born composer Edvard Grieg, Grieg Hall offers a jam-packed programme of concerts and artistic events. Check it out here.

4. Take a breather at the open-air Old Bergen Museum

Tucked away in Sandviken, Gamle Bergen Museum contains an exceptional collection of more than 30 historic wooden buildings from the 18th and 19th Centuries. Take this unique opportunity to glimpse into a Bergen of the past. The museum closes in autumn, but you can still walk around the picturesque surrounding park.

5. Broaden your Horizons at KODE Art Museums of Bergen

Located in the centre, KODE 1, 2, 3 and 4 offer ever-changing exhibitions of art and design as well as masterpieces by artistic elite, including Pablo Picasso and Norway’s own Edvard Munch. KODE is the perfect place to while away a rainy afternoon.

6. Survey the City at Bergenhus Fortress

Bergenhus fortress is one of Norway’s oldest and best-preserved castles, with buildings dating back as far as the 1240s. Explore the grounds, take a tour of the museum and enjoy one of the greatest views in central Bergen.

7. Sample a Scandinavian Sausage at Trekroneren

Never heard of Trekroneren? The food stall has been making Bergen’s best sausages (pølse) since 1946! Try a Reindeer sausage with sprøstekt løk (crispy fried onions) and juniper berry sauce for a local taste sensation.

8. Get lost in Bergen’s Twisting Streets

The best way to discover Bergen is on foot. Step away from your usual route and let yourself wander around downtown. Mingle with the locals, discover cosy cafes and take in the hidden, vivid street art.

So, now that you’ve got used to the rain, it’s time to start exploring Bergen! Enjoy the obvious ‘must sees’ and discover some tasty treasures along the way.