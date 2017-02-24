How to spend a rainy day in Bergen

BRAVE THE RAIN. Charlotte Marie Towers and Charlotte Marie Paule enjoy ice skating on the artificial ice rink at Bergenshallen. PHOTO: TORIL SUNDE APELTHUN

Six indoor activities that will make you forget about the bad weather.

Bergen is known as one of the world’s most rainy cities and after indulging in an unusually long period of sunshine, it is common knowledge that the we must pay for it. But instead of being annoyed about the rain, distract yourself from the weather by spending time at one of the following indoor activities in Bergen:

Bergen filmklubb

Become a member of Bergen Filmklubb and enjoy the privilege of going to the movies as often as you want to during the semester. The first movie ticket after paying the membership fee is free. Up next is the movie «The Goonies» (1989) by Steven Spielberg. It will be shown on February 24, 7 pm. So, make sure to get your ticket beforehand.

Location: Det Akademiske Kvarter (Olav Kyrres Gt. 49, 5015 Bergen)

Price: 50 NOK for each movie, after having paid a one time fee of 50 NOK for the membership

Web: Bergen filmklubb

Aquarium

Bergen is a city dominated by the power of nature and the sea plays a major role. So why don’t pay the Bergen Aquarium a visit? It is situated on the peninsula Nordnes, just a ten-minute walk from the city center. At Norway’s biggest Aquarium you get the possibility to learn more about the sea’s inhabitants – fish, turtles, penguins, crocodiles and sea lions. But you can also get in touch with spiders and even monkeys.

Location: Nordnesbakken 4, 5005 Bergen

Price: 160 NOK with a valid student ID (180 NOK on the weekends)

Opening hours: Monday – Wednesday 10 am – 4 pm, Thursday 10 am – 6 pm, Friday 10 am – 4 pm, Weekend 10 am – 6 pm

Web: Akvariet

Escape the room

You and your friends, trapped in a creepy hotel, the dressing room of an opera-diva or in a wizard’s room with only an hour left to make your way out by solving all the given riddles sounds like fun game to you? Then you should check Escape The Room Bergen or Escape Bryggen out. The game can be played in a variety of different languages and turns every rainy day in a memorable, fun one. In addition, students get 20 % discount with a valid student ID. To get the adventure started, just book an appointment online.

Location: Strandgaten 7, 5013 Bergen / Bryggen 35, 5003 Bergen and Skuteviksbodene 13, 5035 Bergen

Price: 200 NOK (for students) in a group of up to 4 players / 236 NOK (for students) in a group of 5+

Web: The Room Bergen or Escape Bryggen

Ice skating

Another fun and cheap indoor activity is ice skating, located at Bergenshallen. Take the bybane to Sletten to go there, which only takes three minutes from Fantoft and 15 minutes from Byparken.

Location: Bergenshallen (Vilhem Bjerknes’ Vei 24, 5081 Bergen)

Price: 50 NOK

Opening hours: Monday – Friday 10 am – 2 pm, Saturday 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm

Web: Bergenshallen ice skating

Hulen

Enjoy a concert at the oldest rock club of northern Europe. The venue litteraly appears to be a cave, which creates an enjoyable and exclusive atmosphere. Up next is Great People + Blood Forrest Family on February 23, 9 pm (115 NOK) and Devin the Dude on March 8, 9 pm (230 NOK).

Location: Hulen (Olaf Ryes Vei 48, 5006 Bergen)

Price: varies between 100 NOK and 250 NOK

Web: Hulen

Insider’s Tip: Ikea for Breakfast

Food is expensive in Norway and going out for breakfast becomes a luxury international students often have to abstain from. But have you ever thought about going to Ikea for breakfast? Their breakfast-buffet offers you a variety of sweet and salty things to fill up with. Just take the free bus to Ikea Åsane, which leaves every hour from Bergen Busstasjon (Monday – Friday, 10 am – 9 pm and Saturday 10 am – 6 pm) to get there.

Location: Ikea Åsane

Price: 59 NOK

Opening Hours:Monday – Saturday until 11 am

Web: Ikea breakfast