Mills' women: an oscarless triumph

Mike Mills’ excellent Oscar-nominated memoir of his deceased mother sets off as a simplistic humane storyline to unravel into an epic, comprehensive, and multilayered montage of people, ideas and places long lost in time.

«20th Century Women» Director: Mike Mills

In 1979’s Santa Barbara, Dorothea (Annette Bening, breaking and warming our hearts, sometimes in the very same frame) tries to teach Jamie, her teenage son (Lucas Jade Zumann) what it takes to be a man, aided by Julie, the friendzoned boy’s sexually liberated bestie (Elle Faning), Abbie, a punk-lover version of Frances Ha (Greta Gerwig), and William, a typical father figure carpenter (Billy Crudup).

Notwithstanding the fact that the aforementioned plotline is really just the film’s major subplot and the closest to austere Hollywood structure the film ever gets, this orbit of four characters around Dorothea’s mother figure never feels like a theatrical character study. More precisely, it never seems to be concentrated on the first-reading meaning of anything depicted onscreen: a house under construction could reflect Dorothea’s persistence to live by her own generation’s ideals, and Dorothea’s description of modern nightlife as «life-changing» could actually, coming from this specific character at that specific time and place of her life, mean «Life, changing».

The colors, the costumes, the music, and even the superbly coordinated acting altogether remind us that we are not watching just a story: we’re watching a story about specific people, of a specific era and age, in a specific place of earth. And yet, despite Mills’ (who’s both behind the script and the camera here) obsession with getting us as close as possible to his characters’ expressions, this film never feels captive of these specific people’s deeply textured storylines.

Early on, Abbie gives us the skeleton key to what would have otherwise seemed an enjoyable, yet irrelevant collage of places, moments, faces, and incredible 80’s music: she wants to take a picture of every object in her life, to create an abstract self-portrait. And this is exactly what this intelligently edited gem does: it paints people’s portraits not by typical character monologues and self-exploration, but by exploring the people, the places, the music of their lives.

This magnificent life portrait turns out to be more or less a separate portrait for each and every thing and person that exists in the portrayed people’s lives. The Academy Award for Original Screenplay went to your typical character-driven drama, but one of this year’s best screenplays, that of 20th Century Women, needs no awards to recognize the magnitude of its scope and its gently unravelling vision.

Eventually, this seed of a feel-good movie takes its time to bloom after Buzzcocks’ «Why Can’t I Touch It?» uplifting tune accompanies you out of the cinema; but once it does, its blossoms turn out to be more or less beautiful and profound reflections of the bittersweet truth about how inescapably interwoven the «Who»s, «When»s, and «Where»s of our lives are.