The cold never bothered me anyway

MAGIC. International students having fun with ESN at the Magic Ice Bar Bergen. PHOTO: Ingrid Kvåle Faleide.

International students enjoyed a magical evening with ESN at the Magic Ice Bar Bergen.

On the way out on the peninsula Nordnes, one might find a bar unlike any other bars in Bergen – a bar where it is actually supposed to be freezing, with a temperature between -2° and -5° degrees celsius. Opened in July 2016, the bar is now one of the most popular tourist attractions in Bergen. On the last Thursday of February, Erasmus Student Network (ESN) invited both Norwegians and international students to meet up and enjoy drinks together in a magical, ice cold surrounding.

Ice sculptures and illustrations of famous paintings carved in ice combined with colorful lighting create a unique atmosphere that leaves every visitor astonished. The works of art are renewed every year. Right now visitors can take a look at famous works by the Noregian painters Edvard Munch and Gustav Klimt, made by artists from Lithuania and Norway.

– Does my tongue stick to the ice?

According to Ismael Gallego, who works at the ice bar, this is the most frequently asked question by people visiting an ice-bar for the first time.

– No, it does not, because the difference in temperature is very low between the air temperature and the temperature of the ice, he says.

– Looks like a real bar

For most of the internationals attending the event it has been the first time visiting an ice bar.

– The bar looks really beautiful, a unique experience and really photogenic, but I would have expected it to be bigger, says Shihao Xiong, a Chinese exchange student.

Parisian Anna Boum states that one could imagine going to an ice bar as a stereotypical Norwegian thing, because people often expect Norway’s climate to be freezing, which it in fact is not in Bergen. Still, she finds it a really fun experience to enjoy drinks in a frozen environment.

– This is not the place you go for a night out with your friends, but probably a nice bar to get started or to take visitors to, Boum says.

Timon Höbert from Austria and Evan Kyte from the United States say, in contrast to Xiong, that the bar turned out to be larger than they expected.

– It looks in fact like a real bar, with many tables and seats, but it is good that they do not let that many people in at the same time, because you need space to walk around and gaze at the works of art.

Remember your warm shoes

The idea of serving drinks in glasses made from actual ice has also been well received. For the ESN event the bar came up with a drink with a special Norwegian twist – white wine mixed with kreklingliquor, a liquor made from berries, especially popular in the north of Norway.

Normally people spend around 45 to 60 minutes inside the bar, because although you get a warm poncho and gloves, it gets really cold after a while. In general one should definitely remember to put warm clothes, especially warm shoes, when planning a visit at Magic Ice Bar Bergen.