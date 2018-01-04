Studvest is looking for new journalists for the english section of the second largest student newspaper in Norway. As a journalist you are required to have good written language skills, as well as an interest in journalism and news.
We are also looking for photographers for our photo section. As a photographer you should have a good eye and a basic understanding of photo techniques.
For all positions experience is an advantage, but not a necessity.
Come to our information meeting on Thursday the 18th of january at 6.00 pm. The meeting will take place in Studvest`s office at Studentsenteret, Parkveien 1.
Send you application with CV and work samples if you have any to redaksjonen@studvest.no
Deadline is the 21th of january.
Questions may be directed to our editor in chief or photo editor.
Editor in chief: Maria Rud Halvorsen / ansvarligredaktor@studvest.no / 48195792
Photo Editor: Toril Sunde Apelthun / fotoredaktor@studvest.no / 99362906