Are you an aspiring journalist or photographer?

Studvest is looking for new journalists for the english section of the second largest student newspaper in Norway. As a journalist you are required to have good written language skills, as well as an interest in journalism and news.

We are also looking for photographers for our photo section. As a photographer you should have a good eye and a basic understanding of photo techniques.

For all positions experience is an advantage, but not a necessity.

Come to our information meeting on Thursday the 18th of january at 6.00 pm. The meeting will take place in Studvest`s office at Studentsenteret, Parkveien 1.

Send you application with CV and work samples if you have any to redaksjonen@studvest.no

Deadline is the 21th of january.

Questions may be directed to our editor in chief or photo editor.

Editor in chief: Maria Rud Halvorsen / ansvarligredaktor@studvest.no / 48195792

Photo Editor: Toril Sunde Apelthun / fotoredaktor@studvest.no / 99362906

