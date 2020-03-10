The student is being kept in isolation.

This article will be updated.

It is confirmed that a student living at Fantoft Student Housing has been diagnosed with the corona virus, BT reports.

Head of communications in Sammen, Marita Monsen, confirms the information.

– An international student at Fantoft has been infected with the virus, according to The Office of Infection Control. They contacted Sammen Monday evening, Monsen says.

All Fantoft residents have reportedly received an e-mail regarding the situation.

In the e-mail, which Studvest has gained access to, Sammen encourages all students experiencing symptoms of a cold to stay at home.

Monsen assures that the situation is safe for all students at Fantoft.

The student diagnosed with the virus lives in a unit with its own bathroom and kitchen, and is being kept in isolation there.

The Office of Infection Control in Bergen is in charge of evaluating the student’s situation.

– According to their assessment, the student’s condition is not serious, and that he is well enough to be isolated at home, Monsen says.

All events at Klubb Fantoft are also cancelled for the time being, but the club is kept open until further notice.

– We remain cautious, and encourage people to follow rules of good hygiene, as well as not to shake hands. Also, we recommend the use of hand sanitizer, Monsen adds.

– Changes can happen rapidly, and we will stay in close communication with the Office of Infection Control.

