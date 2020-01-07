Want to explore the field of journalism? Norway's second largest student newspaper is looking for journalists and photographers.

We are looking for journalists and photographers for our English section! This section is mostly consisting of exchange students, with articles covering everything that is relevant for you to know while on your exchange in Bergen. If you are more interested in photo journalism or illustrating, we also have a photo section that is open for international student as well as Norwegian students.

In addition to writing articles and taking photos, we have a great social environment and arrange parties, cabin trips, game nights and many other social activities during the semester.

Need more information? Come to our info meeting the 23rd of January in Studvest’s offices, located on the third floor at Studentsenteret.

You apply by sending your letter of application, as well as your resumé and work sample (if you have any), to redaksjonen@studvest.no. Application deadline is Sunday 26th of January.

Regarding questions contact:

Editor-in-chief Ylva Schwenke, +47 974 38 879, ansvarligredaktor@studvest.no

Photo Editor Beate Felde, +4741424494, fotoredaktor@studvest.no

